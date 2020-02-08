Top marks for NHS Lanarkshire

Glasgow Caledonian University has awarded university status to three NHS Lanarkshire clinical departments in recognition of research and service excellence.

The partnership between the university and NHS Lanarkshire is believed to be the first in the UK based around wider healthcare collaboration, rather than medical education alone.

This latest development sees university status presented to the health board’s departments of podiatry, psychological services and stroke care at University Hospital Monklands by GCU Principal, Professor Pamela Gillies CBE, and chair of NHS Lanarkshire, Neena Mahal, at a prestigious awards ceremony in Glasgow.

Professor Gillies said: “The university is privileged to present university status to three of NHS Lanarkshire’s clinical departments in recognition of their collaborative and innovative approach to vastly improving the health of individuals, communities and society.”

Neena described the new university status awards as an “exciting development in NHS Lanarkshire’s partnership with Glasgow Caledonian university and testament to the ambitious and innovative collaborative approach we have taken over the last three years.”

In 2017, groundbreaking partnerships were struck between NHS Lanarkshire, GCU and the University of the West of Scotland. All three of the region’s hospitals – Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw – were given university status and renamed.