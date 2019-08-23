Taking pride in our stretch of the Clyde

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for Clydesdale folk to take pride in the Clyde and take part in the Upstream Battle Week of Action.

Running between September 14-20, activities will be taking place every day for people to help reduce the amount of litter that reaches the sea from the Clyde and waterways which flow into it.

With its source in the Upperward Hills, Clydesdale is the river’s ‘home’, continuing over the famous Falls at New Lanark on its way down the Clyde Valley.

Community groups, schools, businesses and individuals are being encouraged to arrange their own activity and find out what is happening in their area and how they can take part.

Paul Wallace of Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for anyone living along the Clyde, or with an interest in the river, to take part in the Week of Action. We hope that volunteers will come out in droves and take part in one of the organised events, or arrange their own.”

Further information can be found at: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/upstreambattle/week-of-action/.