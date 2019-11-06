Sports awards now at an all-time high

A record number of South Lanarkshire schools have received a prestigious award from sportscotland in recognition of their commitment to putting sport at the heart of the school ethos.

The sportscotland School Sport Award is presented for innovation and achievement in delivering physical activity. It recognises schools that put young people at the forefront of decision making and planning of school sport and PE while increasing participation opportunities.

The number of gold schools across Scotland now stands at an all-time high of 399 including Biggar, Law, Leadhills, Lanark and Carstairs.

In South Lanarkshire, there are ten new gold award winners this year taking the total number of gold schools in the area to 33.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “Participation in sport and physical activity has an immensely positive impact on young people, improving their health, confidence and motivation. The record number of gold ratings is testament to the hard work of teachers and staff across the country in putting sport at the heart of the curriculum.”

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “It’s testament to the work of a variety of partners, including thousands of pupils, parents, volunteers and teachers, that we can now say this is a record-breaking year for the School Sport Award. Each and everyone involved should be very proud of this fantastic achievement.

“There is an undoubted value in sport being at the heart of school life. With that in mind we are committed to helping build a Scotland where sport is a way of life and young people in schools are central to this.”

Funded by the National Lottery, the School Sport Award is a national initiative designed to encourage schools to drive forward and continuously improve their offering of extra-curricular sport to students.”