Pensioners get pedal power

There’s very little resemblance between Biggar and Hong Kong but they are soon to have at least one thing in common - rickshaws!

Well, to be precise, ‘trishaws’.

These are specialised, three-wheeled bicycles in which two elderly or disabled passengers can enjoy a cycle trip while an able-bodied and fully trained volunteer does the hard work with the pedalling.

Under the banner of Cycling Without Age, the first such scheme was started in Scandinavia seven years ago and spread to Scotland with the first trishaw ‘chapter’ being formed in Falkirk.

Now a Biggar branch is being formed and organiser Fiona Pagett last week celebrated their first trishaw ‘trial run’ with Cycling Without Age’s Christine Bell in the driving seat as the local volunteer riders are still under training.

Said Fiona: “I managed to get £8,000 funding from the SSE Clyde Windfarm. This has been much anticipated but we won’t be fully operational for another month or so as we need to train volunteers to cycle but I hope it will be a big asset to the community.”

Anyone requiring further information on the scheme can go to https://cyclingwithoutage.scot/ or https://www.facebook.com/Cycling-Without-Age-Scotland-Biggar-478170726039468/.

The Biggar trishaw chapter will be offering outings to elderly residents including those in the many nursing and care homes in the area. It is hoped it will encourage other Clydesdale communities to start their own trishaw service for their local elderly.