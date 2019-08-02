No ‘Mey-be’s’ for our determined David

A Law veteran will be among a Help for Heroes team of wounded, injured and sick veterans competing at the Mey Highland Games this weekend.

Twice wounded in action in the Army, once in Bosnia and again in Belfast, David Dent is everybody’s definition of a ‘hero’, especially when he reacted to being confined to a wheelchair by becoming an ace para-athlete.

Last year Prince Charles invited the military charity to enter competitors in the games held on his late grandmother’s estate, the first time disabled veterans were formally included in a Highland Games.

Events being contested at the John O’ Groats showground on Saturday include throwing and lifting events such as the shot put, tug-o-war, caber toss and hammer throw.

David, aged 52, ironically received his wounds while serving with the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps.

He joined the army in 1993 after training as a specialist intensive care nurse at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He was first injured in Bosnia in 1994 during a missile attack. He initially thought he had suffered ashrapnel injury to his back and torso but, a few years later, it emerged he had undergone a serious blast traumatic brain injury.

David was later further injured in Belfast while trying to extract a casualty from a dangerous situation.

He has competed at the 2015 Warrior Games, winning a bronze in discus, and took part in the 2017 Invictus Games trials in cycling, rowing and athletics.

David said: “Sport is massively important for my recovery. I am looking forward to the new challenge of trying adaptive Highland Games activities at the Mey Games, showing disabled people’s abilities not their disabilities, and promoting the work of Help for Heroes through my role as an ambassador.”

The Mey Games were first held in 1970 to celebrate the 70th birthday of The Queen Mother whilst she was in residence at her beloved Castle of Mey.