New web service to help those in pain

NHS Lanarkshire’s chronic pain service has introduced a new section to the Board’s website to assist people in Lanarkshire to live as well as possible with chronic pain.

The condition is surprisingly common, with around one in five people suffering chronic pain to some degree and about one in 20 having a more severe form.

The new web section provides information to help better understand and manage chronic pain. It also explains how and where to get help, including a list of pain association meetings in Lanarkshire.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, consultant in public health medicine, said the online information supports the service in helping people living with chronic pain: “Our focus is on helping people to learn to live with their pain and improve their quality of life as much as is possible.

“This website will help us to achieve that and provides a great resource for patients.”

The chronic pain service is working with the University of Strathclyde to develop the pages further based on evaluation of user feedback.

You can view the information at: www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/services/chronic-pain/