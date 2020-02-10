New directors have been appointed by NHS Lanarkshire

NHS Lanarkshire is pleased to announce the appointments of new site directors at the university hospitals at Monklands and Wishaw.

Margaret Meek has been successfully appointed to the post of site director at University Hospital Monklands and Stephen Peebles has taken up the position of site director at University Hospital Wishaw.

Margaret was previously deputy director of hospital services at University Hospital Hairmyres and has been interim site director at Monklands since June 2019.

Stephen has also been interim site director at Wishaw since June 2019 and was previously deputy director of hospital services at the same hospital.

Welcoming the new site directors to their roles, NHS Lanarkshire director of acute services and deputy chief executive Heather Knox said: “I am delighted to announce these new appointments.

“Margaret and Stephen both bring a wealth of experience and knowledge and will be a great asset to their respective hospitals and NHS Lanarkshire.”

Margaret said: “I am really pleased to be appointed Monklands site director and look forward to the challenge of working with the hardworking and talented staff to deliver the best possible patient care.”

Stephen added: “I am delighted to take up this post and look forward to working with the acute team here at Wishaw to serve the current and future healthcare needs of the people of Lanarkshire.”

Stephen and Margaret took up their new roles in December 2019.