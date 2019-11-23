Manufacturer making tracks

A Lanarkshire mountain bike manufacturer is targeting ambitious plans for growth, including UK-based manufacturing, following advice and support from Business Gateway.

Launched in 2014 by Alan Finlay, Pipedream Cycles offers high-quality steel and titanium bicycle frames that are tested and ridden world-wide.

Built on a forward-thinking approach to design, Pipedream’s frames are renowned for an uncompromising approach to engineering and a bold colourful finish.

Soon after launching, Alan successfully applied to Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), an extension of Scottish Enterprise, where he was given the opportunity to exhibit at EuroBike, the world’s largest mountain biking trade show.

Now, thanks to Business Gateway Lanarkshire, he is developing his skills through the free marketing, operations and innovation workshops available, as well as one-to-one business advice.

Business Gateway also supported Pipedream Cycles with a successful application to Scottish Enterprise for a £5000 By Design grant, which provides access to product development funding for ambitious entrepreneurs.

The By Design funding continues to support Pipedream Cycles’ expanding product range, including plans to roll out a new model in 2020 that will deliver projected revenue growth of £500,000.

The business also supports brand ambassadors who ride, test and race Pipedream bikes both locally and internationally, including Lewis Kirkwood, PhD (Napier University) who races the “Pipedream Moxie” and won the 2018 Scottish Enduro Series, hardtail division.

To support its ambitious plans for growth, Pipedream Cycles plans to move the entire production process to the UK by 2021.

Alan Finlay said: “I knew I needed help to get Pipedream Cycles off the ground, but I was amazed to hear about the resources I could access through Business Gateway.

“Since meeting with them in 2018, I’ve worked closely with my adviser, John, who has been a phenomenal help by providing me with a wide range of support.

“Business Gateway has challenged me more than I ever expected but in the best possible way. Although the business launched in 2014, I feel Pipedream Cycles is now making significant progress with the help of Business Gateway.”