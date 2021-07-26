Lifesaving equipment installed in Carnwath

The defibrillator can be used by anyone in an emergency

The community group was able to acquire the lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from Lanark-based the Levenseat Trust, part of the Scottish Landfill Community Fund.

Carnwath 2000 secretary Jim Kelly was joined by pharmacy staff for the unveiling of the defibrillator which can be used by anyone in the event of an emergency taking place in the village.

A second defibrillator is set to be installed at a later date at the post office further along Main Street.

A defibriliator has also been available at Carnwath Golf Club for a number of years.