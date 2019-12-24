Let’s help midwives break their record!

The musical midwives are back and this time they have written their own original song to honour the midwives and neonatal nurses working on Christmas Day.

Judith Smalls, an NHS Lanarkshire midwife for over 29 years who wrote the song, said: “We were shocked when the song we did last year got over 679,000 views on social media.

“We received thousands of supportive comments from all over the world and we ended up being interviewed live on BBC Radio Scotland on Christmas Eve.”

This year, the team hopes to smash this number of views by performing their own jingle. The song, which will be released on social media – search NHS Lanarkshire on Facebook, Vimeo and You Tube - highlights the teams’ role on Christmas Day - bringing joy to parents by delivering the newest member of their family.

Judith, who has delivered thousands of babies and worked her fair share of Christmas Days, added: “Christmas Day is a very special day for parents to welcome their baby into the world. It is also exciting for maternity staff, seeing which hospital delivers the first Christmas baby in Scotland or the UK, it is a wonderful atmosphere.”

Christmas is the season of giving and this year the team are hoping to raise some money for Mummy’s Star.

Mummy’s Star - www.mummysstar.org - is the only charity in the UK and Ireland dedicated to supporting women and their families affected by cancer during pregnancy or within 12 months after giving birth.

Lyn Clyde, chief midwife and operational manager, said: “Santa is not the only one who makes deliveries at Christmas. The song is a tribute to the excellent work of the maternity teams.