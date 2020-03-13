Law in the front line of county’s virus fight

Decades after it closed, Law Hospital - or,rather, the site of it - is being pressed back into service to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is all part of a package of measures announced by NHS Lanarkshire which includes a new community team that will visit and test vulnerable people judged to be at risk in their own homes.

An NHS spokesperson explained: “The dedicated team of nurses and healthcare clinical support workers are visiting people in their homes to collect samples for testing, making it easy for them to follow health advice rather than coming into contact with others in the likes of GP practices or hospitals.

In line with established infection control measures, the team will wear protective clothing while undertaking community testing.

NHS Lanarkshire is also establishing a fixed community testing facility at Law House where patients will attend and ‘drive through’ in their cars after receiving an appointment from their GP or NHS 24.

Gabe Docherty, NHS Lanarkshire’s director of public health, said the new approach was a sensible step that would benefit staff and local people alike.

He went on: “I appreciate it may be daunting for neighbours and family members to see our staff in their neighbourhood in protective clothing, but there really is no need to be concerned. This is simply a precautionary measure that is in line with standard infection control procedures and we very much appreciate the support and co-operation of our communities.”