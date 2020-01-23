Launch of community-led Action Plan in Carstairs Junction

Residents of Carstairs Junction are being invited to kick up their heels at a free ceilidh in the Village Hall on Friday. February 7, celebrating the launch of a community-led Action Plan.

Eighty tickets are available for the event, which runs from 7-10pm, and include live entertainment from a ceilidh band and a Scottish-themed supper of cock-a-leekie soup, haggis croquettes and crusty bread.

Beverages can be purchased from a mobile bar provided by The Mason’s Arms, Carnwath.

In return for the free ceilidh, revellers will be asked to complete a survey on what they like about living in Carstairs Junction, what issues they have as residents, and what vision they would like to work towards for the future of the village.

Copies of the survey are available online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Carstairs_Junction_Community_Survey and from Carstairs Junction Londis).

Answers will inform the Carstairs Junction community-led action plan, which will identify the community’s priorities over the next five years.

The final plan will highlight particular projects that the community would like to work on together to improve their place and may be used as evidence by any community group seeking funding or by organisations who deliver services in that community.

The ceilidh and community-led action plan are being organised by a specially formed Steering Group made up of representatives from Carstairs Community Council, Carstairs Junction Londis, Carstairs Junction Primary School, Carstairs Junction Welcome All Hub, Carstairs Parish Church, Healthy Valleys and The Playbarn.

The community-led action plan is funded by LEADER with support from Community Action Lanarkshire. It is being delivered by Community Enterprise.

Dot Watson, of Carstairs Junction Welcome All Hub, said: “It’s a great opportunity for residents to get together and have their say on ideas for what they want in their community.

“The action plan is a platform, empowering people to choose what is best for their community which has no recreational clubs for residents to go to at present.”

Get your free ceilidh ticket by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/community-enterprise-10642090798, or call 01506 862 227.