Lanarkians on the move

Walk, run or cycle - just get on the move this summer in a sustainable way!

Lanark on the Move aims to encourage everyone in the local community to think about their mode of transport and the damage that air pollution does to health and the environment.

The initiative is being piloted in the town and surrounding communities, with all primary schools fully engaged in the project.

Schools have been supplied with resources that not only encourage discussions on active and sustainable travel but also provide them with additional outdoor activities to get on the move.

More than 1100 families will also receive a Lanark on the Move family pack. One of the project’s priorities is to encourage safe active travel so the pack has a particular focus on cycling safety, as well as fun family activities and challenges that can be completed prior to and during the school holidays.

It is hoped that the family pack will get everyone on the move by building active and sustainable travel into their daily routines, as well as encouraging people to notice nature and engage with their local surroundings.

Derek Howitt, the active schools co-ordinator for the Lanark Learning Community, is leading the project.

He said: “People now have the opportunity to build on previous positive changes in behaviour and take the small steps that can make a big change to our environment.

“They can discuss together which of their short journeys can become active or sustainable going forward, and hopefully the health benefits of getting on the move will inspire everyone to get involved.”

The next stage of the project will start in early August, when all schools in the learning community will take part in the On The Move Steps challenge, working together to complete millions of steps over four weeks.

Lanark on the Move has been developed by South Lanarkshire Active Schools and the council’s road safety team as part of its Air Quality Action Plan.