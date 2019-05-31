Hooray for our Healthy Valleys’ latest award

Healthy Valleys – a community led health improvement organisation supporting vulnerable people throughout rural Clydesdale – is “absolutely delighted” to announce that they have been awarded Investing in Volunteers accreditation.

This is a quality standard qualification for organisations who involve volunteers in their work. The award demonstrates best practice in volunteer management and a Healthy Valleys spokeswoman said this week that it appreciates all that volunteers do to support their service users.

Lesley McCranor, executive manager, said: “Last year Healthy Valleys achieved the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services and, after working hard with the assessor, our volunteers and staff played a major role in achieving the Investing in Volunteer status managed by Volunteer Scotland.”

Investing in Volunteers is the UK quality standard for all organisations involving volunteers and it aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience and demonstrates best practice in volunteer management.

Lesley continued: “Our volunteers play an integral part of shaping our community-led health services and we are so pleased that an acknowledgement of their enormous contribution is made through Volunteer Scotland and is particularly aimed at volunteers.

“We have a fantastic team of over 90 volunteers currently supporting many beneficiaries throughout rural South Lanarkshire and I am sure everyone involved– past and present – would agree that Healthy Valleys has one of the finest groups of volunteers supporting their projects.”

If you would like to become a part of this award winning volunteer team then please phone 01555 662496.