Help keep Covid away from healthcare settings

Health service continue to be provided in line with national FACTS guidance

Although there has been a recent easing of restrictions, health services – hospitals, GP practices, dentists and pharmacists - continue to be provided in line with national FACTS guidance to keep everyone safe.

Dr Jane Burns, medical director, said: “With the easing of restrictions, and reports the new Covid variant is easier to pass from person to person, it is important we continue to wear face coverings, maintain good hand hygiene and to keep our distance from other people.

“A&Es across Lanarkshire have seen a large increase in the number of people attending. This, along with patients being accompanied to appointments, makes physical distancing very difficult.

“People can help by attending all health settings on their own in almost all cases. The only exceptions are children and vulnerable adults, who should be accompanied by one adult.

"If someone has driven another person to A&E or an appointment, we would ask they stay in their car or pick the patient up after they have been seen.

“I would also like remind anyone with a non-life threatening condition, who would usually go to A&E, that they should call NHS 24 on 111 first, day or night. This will also help to avoid overcrowding.”

NHS Lanarkshire has reintroducing hospital visiting, by appointment, with at least one named person for each patient.

While visitors can have close contact with their loved one, they are reminded to adhere to physical distancing in communal areas of the hospital, wear face coverings and frequently wash or sanitise their hands.

Dr Burns added: “I would strongly encourage visitors to get a Covid test before coming to hospital to help keen them and their loved ones safe.

“A list of all the local testing sites is available by visiting www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk.

“Information on testing, including how to order a testing kit, is available at www.nhsinform.scot/testing. If you are unable to order a testing kit online you can phone 119.