Has someone gone above and beyond?

NHS Lanarkshire has launched its fifth annual staff awards. They will see staff and volunteers from across Lanarkshire being recognised for the inspirational work they do.

Patients, visitors and staff have the opportunity to nominate staff and volunteers from across the organisation.

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “We have a lot of hard working and dedicated staff throughout NHS Lanarkshire who provide an exceptional standard of care and service on a daily basis.

“We often hear from members of the public who are looking for a way to recognise staff who have given them a positive health care experience.

“The Staff Awards is an excellent opportunity to acknowledge and recognise everything that our staff and volunteers do and enables us to express our gratitude. The awards let us all say thank you for the exceptional work that they do.”

This year will see the introduction of the Global Citizenship Award. This award recognises the exemplary practice, dedication and commitment of an individual, group or team that contributes to global health and social care work.

The award categories this year include: Outstanding Individual (clinical and non-clinical); Outstanding Team (clinical and non-clinical); Outstanding Care; Outstanding Volunteer; Outstanding Quality; Outstanding Learner; and Global Citizenship.

Nominations – which can be made online, over the phone or in writing - will run until December 31. A dedicated nomination portal is available at: www.nhslanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk/staff-awards/

Nominations can also be made by calling 01698 377790 or by completing a form which can be found at NHS sites across Lanarkshire.