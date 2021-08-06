Fundraising friends tackle Ben Nevis for SBH Scotland

Colin Paterson, Chris Diplacito, John Kane and Jamie Kane celebrate reaching Scotland’s highest peak

The group of friends, all in their 30s, were led by Colin Paterson from Lanark and included Chris Diplacito, John Kane and Jamie Kane.

Their challenge to scale the 4,413 foot summit was undertaken in memory of Margaret Barrie, Colin’s girlfriend Julie’s twin sister, who had spina bifida and sadly died at only a few weeks old.

The group, who received sponsorship from Kelvin Rail Services as well as friends and family, were not seasoned climbers, however after a walk up Conic Hill, decided to take on a bigger challenge up Ben Nevis.

Colin explained, “It was initially a bit of a joke but then the training started and before we knew it Jamie, who was the fittest, had become our personal trainer! Within eight weeks we were all able to run 5k in under 35 minutes.

“The whole thing was a fantastic experience and we’ve been delighted by the awareness and money we’ve been able to raise for this special charity.

"A big thank you to everyone who has taken the time to support and sponsor us, especially Kelvin Rail Services.”

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland was formed in 1965 by a group of parents who each had a child with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Now 56 years later, the charity supports over 4,000 children, young people, adults, their family members and carers in Scotland whilst retaining its family orientated approach.

Deborah Roe, director of fundraising for SBH Scotland, said: “We’re so grateful to this group for choosing to fundraise for us.

"Donations have never meant more than they do right now and every penny raised will help us.

"Our charity continues to support all those affected by the lifelong, complex disabilities of spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus and every year we have to raise £1m.

"Challenges like this are vital to us providing services for another 50+ years.”