Former head of Administration and Legal Services at Clydesdale District Council passes away

Donald Liddell

Donald Liddell was born in Hamilton, attended Hamilton Academy and attained a law degree from Glasgow University.

He served his apprenticeship at Livingston Development Corporation where he helped with land conveyancing for the new town.

Donald met Veronica, from Bathgate, in 1971 and the couple moved to Lanark after their marriage in 1973.

Donald worked in the legal department of Clydesdale District Council for 14 years becoming head of Administration and Legal Services, and in 1988 joined East Kilbride District Council as chief executive.

He was especially proud to have spent the last 10 years of his career as chief executive of Autism Scotlandbeing instrumental in setting up a new school in Alloa and Clannalba Respite Centre at Lamington.

Donald also organised Autism - Europe 2000, which brought 1500 participants from all over Europe to the SECC.

Veronica said: “We are heartbroken to have lost such a kind, calm and loving man, and wish to thank all friends and neighbours for their magnificent support.

"Please keep Donald in your thoughts and prayers.”