Farms face mental health scourge

This week has seen the Farm Safety Foundation charity launch its annual Mind Your Head campaign, aimed at battling the huge mental health problems faced by farmers in rural areas such as Clydesdale.

Astudy by the Foundation found that mental health issues among farmers and agricultural workers are of growing concern, and have a direct impact on safety on the farm.

Eighty-four per cent of farmers under the age of 40 believe that mental health is the biggest danger facing the industry today, up three percent since 2018.. Meanwhile, 85 per cent of young farmers believe there is a definite link between mental health and the overall safety of farms

Said a spokesperson for the charity: “The farming industry faces many stress factors, which are placing increasing pressure on workers and putting them at greater risk of mental ill health.

“These include extended amounts of time working in isolation, a blurring between work and home life, and financial uncertainty. Brexit, changing consumer habits, and the climate crisis present further threats.”