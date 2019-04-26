Dad’s the word about Jodie’s charity effort

Miss Scotland finalist and Hawksland villager Jodie Weir is much, much more than just a pretty face.

The 20 year-old has decided to use her achieving a place in that final to attract publicity to two charitable causes very close indeed to her heart.

She has committed herself to raising cash for the charity Melanoma UK and The Beatson Unit in Glasgow. a decision based on her desire to say a big “thank you” to both for the help they are giving her dad Allan in his fight against the condition, which has spread to his lymph nodes.

Jodie has decided on a fun way to raise cash for her chosen causes in the form of a charity ball in the Strathaven Hotel on May 31. Tickets are available through her Facebook page.

Jodie’s is a familiar face in Lesmahagow where she works as a self-employed beauty therapist at the family business JJG’s.

She is Clydesdale’s only finalist in this year’s Miss Scotland competition and locals will no doubt be cheering her on,not only for her looks but for her caring nature and efforts on behalf of her dad and hundreds of other melanoma sufferers throughout Scotland.