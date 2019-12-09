Clydesdale stay at home team win award

Clydesdale’s Integrated Community Support Team – Acute Care Team (ICST-ACT) supports people experiencing acute infections or sudden deterioration in their health to remain at home.

Through combined expertise from the multi-professional team and the provision of intensive support of up to 72 hours, patients supported have successfully avoided an otherwise inevitable hospital admission.

In recognition of their exemplary work, ICST-ACT recently won the Local Matters award at the fiercely contested COSLA awards. In its original appeal for submissions, COSLA stated: “We want to hear about how you are addressing local priorities and circumstances, and helping local people exercise control over what matters to them.”

And Maureen Dearie, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Locality Manager for Clydesdale, explained her team has been built by listening carefully to - and acting on - local people’s needs, wishes and aspirations.

“In recent years, our Partnership has embarked on widespread, ongoing public engagement to support the development of health and social care services in the Clydesdale area.

“What we’ve heard consistently is that, for many people, they don’t want to spend elongated periods of time in hospital, if they can avoid it. They want to retain independence – and they want to be near loved ones – and those dependent on them.

“ICST-ACT is essentially a practical solution to meeting that aspiration at a local level.”