Autistic are kings and queens of this castle

On the first Tuesday of every month visitors to the landmark Cornhill Castle Hotel near Biggar will be able to enjoy an afternoon tea hosted by the charity Scottish Autism.

The first such afternoon tea will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at a reduced charge of £9.95 with all proceeds from the afternoon donated to Scottish Autism.

A spokesperson for the charity explained: “At Café Kudos in Carluke Scottish Autism’s supported individuals have the opportunity to develop work skills in a safe environment. This busy café offers autistic adults meaningful training opportunities and to experience being part of a team, working together towards a common goal.

“This is important for building confidence and further developing social and communication skills. Taking their knowledge and experience to Cornhill Castle will provide Scottish Autism’s supported individuals with another opportunity to add to their skills, where they will be selling their own home baked goods and serving a new set of customers.

“The monthly afternoon teas are aimed at raising awareness and understanding of autism, fundraising for the charity and also adding to skills and experience. Customers will also be contributing to and supporting a great charity. The usual price for an afternoon tea at Cornhill Castle is £32 for two people.”

Cornhill Castle has adopted Scottish Autism as their charity partner for the year and Neil Dougherty, hotel general manager, said: “We’re very proud to support Scottish Autism. During the year we will be fundraising, but we wanted to do more, and that is why we have invited the charity to become part of us by hosting monthly afternoon teas.

“We can provide some essential skills and training, meanwhile our customers will benefit with some lovely home baking. I’m excited to see how this develops.”