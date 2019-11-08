Willie Waddell’s 20th birthday

Who’d have thought that 20 years would fly by at such speed - certainly not the management committee of the Willie Waddell Sports Centre in Forth.

And to celebrate this momentous date, they’re flinging open the doors to the community and visitors alike with an open day, which promises something for everyone - from the youngest to the oldest.

Since opening in 1999 Forth Sports and Community Centre has been the hub for various sporting events and activities for the local community.

This multi-purpose sport and leisure centre’s facilities include a large sports hall, community hall, Gym and 3rd Generation five and seven-a-side all-weather pitches.

The centre caters for a range of sport and leisure pursuits, fitness classes, special events, birthday parties and group activities.

The facility was renamed The Willie Waddell Sports and Community Centre on March 9, 2019 when it was then officially opened by John Greig MBE.

The open day will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 10am until 6pm at the centre, where the birthday party organisers say that the activities they’ve organised throughout the day will be free for all to enjoy.

Why not pop in and help the celebrations go with a swing!

A council spokesperson said: “To celebrate the facility being opened for 20 years we are having a birthday bash with fun activities for all ages culminating in a birthday party for the younger children.”