Top marks for Rigside School

A report has been published by the Schools Inspectorate following its visit to Rigside Primary School.

The report identifies the school’s main strengths as being: “The effective leadership of the acting headteacher which is improving the culture for change within the school. She has created a strong collegiate approach to leading school improvement.

Positive relationships between children and staff support a purposeful and orderly learning environment where children are eager to learn. Children are achieving very well from the wide range of contexts and additional experiences that the school provide.

Highly effective approaches to wellbeing that result in children who feel nurtured, supported to achieve, and safe at school.

Effective partnership working that is meeting the needs of children and families effectively. Approaches to equity reflect the unique context of the school and support families and children to engage effectively with the school.”

The inspectors also made recommendations for improvements at the school.These were: “Continue to work as a team to ensure all children experience consistently high-quality learning and teaching, and that the expectations and standards of all staff are sufficiently high.

“Staff should continue to develop the curriculum and continue to improve attainment in literacy and numeracy for all children.

“The inspectors expressed confidence the school could achieve these improvements.”