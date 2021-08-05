Rigside nursery targeted by vandals twice in 72 hours

The children are having a hard time understanding why people broke into the nursery

Rigside Rural Community Nursery was broken into on both Saturday, August 1, and Tuesday, August 3.

A number of play items were stolen and damage was sustained to outdoor and learning resources.

The South Lanarkshire Council Early Years establishment provides provision for children from six weeks to five years who live in the villages of Rigside, Abington and Walston.

Depute head of centre Leeanne Burns said the whole nursery community is devastated and that they “are really struggling to explain to the children why someone would do this”.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the two attacks and are appealing for any information that might help them catch the culprit.

Ms Burns added: “The children, their families, and our staff are really upset at the wanton destruction and damage to the outdoor and learning resources.

“Our team does an amazing job and has great pride in the nursery, as do the children who come here every day.

"They cannot understand why someone could do this to the place they come together to meet their friends, play safely, and learn.

“The community of Rigside is rightly proud of the nursery, which is at the heart of the village, and we would ask anyone with information to share this in confidence with the police.

“The staff have spent hours cleaning up and making good and, while we can always repair some of the damage, we are really struggling to explain to the children why someone would do this.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “An investigation is under way following reports of two break-ins at a nursery school in Muirfoot Road, Rigside.

“Several play items were stolen and damage was sustained to the property.

"Community policing officers are continuing enquiries and appealing for anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them.”