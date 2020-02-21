Playgroup saved after appeal

Lanark’s long-established St Nicholas Playgroup has been saved from closure after an “astounding” response to an appeal in last week’s Gazette.

As reported, the group, established over half a century ago, was in danger of folding due to a lack of youngsters.

However, after last week’s article, the numbers have “significantly improved”.

Said Lynne Steer, playgroup manager: “The response has been amazing.

“I have had a good number of enquiries and the Monday and Wednesday Playgroup sessions are now full and Friday has only a few spaces left. The numbers at the toddler sessions on a Tuesday have also jumped.”

Vicky Harrison, playgroup chairperson, said: “Some of the families that have contacted us didn’t even know we existed!

“We are so relieved that the crisis has been averted and that we can carry on.

“The playgroup team would like to thank all those who support the group, which has been part of the Lanark community for over 50 years.”

In the meantime, Clydesdale’s SNP MSP Aileen Campbell has hailed a Scottish Government announcement of £645 million to expand early learning and childcare provision across Scotland and claimed it could save families in Clydesdale £4,500 per child a year.

She further claimed that it would make Scotland the best place in the world in which to grow up.

Announcing the Scottish Government’s draft budget proposals for 2020/21 in Holyrood, the newly-appointed Finance Minister Kate Forbes announced investment that will support the SNP’s plan to almost double the free provision of childcare to 1140 hours from August 2020 for all three and four year olds and eligible two year olds.

Aileen Campbell commented following the budget statement: “This commitment from the SNP to almost double the provision of free childcare will help ensure children across Clydesdale are given the best possible start in life and Scotland becomes the best place in the world to grow up.

“That £645 million investment will save families in Clydesdale up to £4,500 per child per year and give parents and carers more choice over how they access their child’s funded hours and flexibility to explore work, education or training opportunities.

“A massive investment in childcare is something that MSPs of all parties can get behind. I hope to see my political opponents back the budget in Parliament next month.”