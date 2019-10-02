Pictures by Karen Gordon Photography.

In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes from Carluke and Lanark district schools

It’s an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time.

Our photographers have been out capturing the Primary 1 classes at schools across the Carluke and Lanark Gazette circulation area, and we present them here in this gallery for everyone to enjoy. You can order a copy of the pictures HERE

1. Abington

2. Auchengray

3. Bent

4. Biggar

