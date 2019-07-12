Helping harmony in the open air

Lanark’s Stanmore House School has been working extremely hard lately, creating an outdoor learning area which will greatly benefit the pupils with special needs plus staff and parents.

The members of Lanark and District Round Table, always on the look-out for great local causes to support, decided that this project was more than worthy of their support.

It was a pleasant duty, therefore, for Table’s new chairman Gordon McGill and Past Chairman Kevin McNally to take a trip to the school to hand over a cheque for £350, the Table’s gesture of support for the project.

The cash will be used to buy ‘outdoor friendly’ musical instruments for the outdoor classroom.

They were given a traditionally warm Stanmore School welcome from the pupils and staff. The much-loved institution, founded by a group of local mums several decades ago, is now run by the charity Capability Scotland.

Said a Table spokesman: “Gordon and Kevin McNally had the pleasure of meeting some of the pupils and deputy head teacher Michelle Eckford to gift the cheque for this great cause and we hope this will give everyone involved the chance to expand on this wonderful outdoor experience.”

The Lanark and District Round Table are always looking for new members that are happy to help out and give back to their community while having some fun on the way.

If you would like to know more or come along a meeting, go to lanarkroundtable@hotmail.com