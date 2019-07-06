Group shines a light on pitch

New lighting for the multi-use games area pitch at Auchengray Primary School has been installed to allow the community to enjoy more sport.

The Woolfords, Auchengray and Tarbrax Improvement Foundation (WATIF) and South Lanarkshire Council recently completed the partnership project at the school, which was rebuilt in 2016 as part of the Schools Modernisation Programme.

However, the pitch’s use was restricted in the winter due to dark nights. Local community development trust WAT IF stepped in to help and began the process of working with South Lanarkshire Council to provide lighting.

The installation of the lighting was successfully completed last month.

Funding was secured for the floodlight project from Levenseat Trust and the Renewable Energy Fund. WAT IF funds were also used.

Auchengray Parent Council chairwoman Moira Marshall, said; “We are delighted with the installation and would like to thank WATIF for being the driving force and making the project such a success.

“Providing extended access to this facility for the pupils of Auchengray and the wider community will open up further avenues for the provision of sports and recreation within the area.

“We look forward to making good use of the lights in the coming months.”

The lights are low energy LEDs and were installed on eight-metre high posts. The lights have in-built timers ensuring that they cannot be used after 9pm.