Fun in the Alps for Lanark’s own mountain Guides

A group of Lanark Guides and Ranger Guides have returned from a week-long adventure to Switzerland.

The party of 24 girls aged from 11 to 17 travelled by coach to reach Our Chalet in Adelboden, an international centre for Girl Guides, opened in 1932, and enjoy a raft of activities including zip lining, tobogganing, swimming, visiting a cheese factory and a wood carver and attending a Swiss party night.

Infinity Gracie (14) said: “The Swiss night was really good because we went with other guide groups and we all had to do a performance, so our piece was about

Lanark and William Wallace.” A cable car ride to the summit of Schilthorn in the Bernese Alps, at 2,970 m, was another of the highlights of the holiday. At the mid station the youngsters and the leaders tested their nerve as they navigated a 200m cliff pathway, taking in the views from a platform situated over a vertical precipice.

Ailsa West, 11, said: “I loved the fact that we were doing something different every day and my favourite part was the tobogganing and then swimming in a glacial lake.” Emma Heggie, guide and ranger leader said: “It’s been an amazing chance for our guides to be inspired on their own journey of discovery as they learn and develop new skills and try new things. They achieve so much in such a short space of time and come home much more self-assured. But most of all, it’s the glorious memories they bring back.”

Assisting Emma on the international excursion was guider, Amy McGregor, and five adult volunteers.

Emma said: “Travelling abroad through Girlguiding encourages girls to stay in guiding longer and international guiding trips can have loads of benefits not only for girls, but for leaders too as they tackle new adventures.”

Lanark Guides are now fundraising for their next trip in summer 2020 to an international guide and scout camp at Windsor Castle.

To find out more about Girlguiding call 0131 226 4511 or visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/.