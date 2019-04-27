From Clydesdale with love to the county’s NHS

The work of Lanark-based Clydesdale Community Initiatives (CCI) in cheering up the grounds of hospitals throughout the county is to go on show to the public.

The volunteers with special needs training for work through CCI have already been highly praised for projects such as the Carluke Market Square upgrade and the creation of the Lanark Sensory Garden.

More recently they have been working on creating attractive features and upgrading the grounds of various NHS properties arund the county, including some novel work at Kirklands Hospital in Bothwell, even creating a ‘Hieland Coo’ out of willow.

An Open Day at Kirklands has been organised for May 14 between 1.30pm and 3pm to allow the public to see the CCI handiwork; visitors are asked to assemble at the KylePark Ward.

Open days were also scheduled for the grounds of Cleland Hospital and Coathill Hospital, Coatbridge for this Friday but these events have had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Alternative dates could be organised in the near future.

The grounds’ upgrading is being carried out by CCI under NHS Lanarkshire’s Green Health Partnership.

Said a spokesman for NHS Lanarkshire: “The work of volunteers at Cleland, Coathill and Kirklands Hospital gardens is valued.

“As the weather warms up, all are welcome to see the new garden at Kirklands spring into life and come to fruition through volunteer activities which have included food growing, replanting willow animal structures and making herbal lip salves.

Refreshments will be provided along with hot cross buns and a chance to sow vegetable seeds.

CCI sessional worker, Jamie Hope said: “I find it inspiring and humbling to see the positive difference this project makes to the lives of all involved.”

The hospital gardens project is looking for more volunteers and invite potential volunteers to come along to the open day to find out more.