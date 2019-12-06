Fantastic achievement at Auchengray Primary

Auchengray Primary School has been announced as the winners of the Levenseat Trust Acorn Award for 2019, the second time in three years that the school has managed such an achievement

The Levenseat Trust runs a competition each year for all primary schools within its catchment area, encouraging them to work with their communities, looking at environmental and ecological projects. This year’s competition title was Biodiversity and the Community.

This year Auchengray Primary School was overjoyed to be announced the winners at the presentation morning last week.

Throughout the competition, the children’s mantra was always to “leave room for bees” and they did in many ways, including building a five-star bug hotel, making seed bombs, establishing bee-friendly garden and wild areas and involving the community in planting bulbs.

The children also organised and hosted community open events and worked with the younger children in the community at the Parents and Toddlers group in order to ensure that as many people as possible were involved.