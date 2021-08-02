Drama Kirk present new sketch as the apostles prepare to go out

Robin McLean reprises his role as Peter

Peter and John, Jesus’ disciples, feel the same way. After all, they have pretty much sat on the sofa watching Netflix since the start of the first lockdown…and now they are being asked to go OUT??!

What might Jesus have to say to them as they prepare to go out?

In their latest sketch, Drama Kirk explore the issues we now face – fear, anxiety and complacency – in a light-hearted take on Matthew chapter 10, when Jesus sends out the disciples to teach and heal in his name.

“The Apostles Go Out” is intended as a resource for schools, churches and community groups as we reflect on the lifting of restrictions.

Drama Kirk invites you to ‘listen in’ as Jesus sends out the apostles and we hear some of their anxieties about really going out and how Jesus calms them with the reassurance that he will be with them always.

The six-minute sketch was commissioned by the United Reformed Church Synod of Scotland who wanted a filmed resource to share with younger people.

It was written by Liz Blackman, who said: “I was delighted Drama Kirk was asked to contribute to this work.

"No matter how glad we might be that restrictions are lifting, no matter how delightful it is to return to favourite activities, there will inevitably be aspects of how we have lived under restrictions that we don’t want to let go.

"We might also be scared of returning to pre-pandemic activities. These are feelings I recognise in myself and my children – it was lovely to have the opportunity to explore this through scripture.

"We’ve taken a light-hearted look at what the response might have been from the disciples to Jesus’ call to go out.

"My hope is that the sketch will give people a giggle and some reassurance that – no matter how we are feeling right now – we are never alone.”

Robin McLean, plays Peter – a role he has previously performed in the Passion Play – alongside Alex McLean as John and Nicholas Elliot as Jesus.

Robin enjoyed the experience, saying: “It was great fun to reprise our roles in a different way.

"Hopefully something that we enjoyed doing will help encourage people to get back out there.”

‘The Apostles Go Out – Really Out (with snacks)’ is freely available for use in schools, churches and community groups by visiting www.youtube.com/hamiltonold

Drama Kirk is based in Hamilton, however, many followers come from the surrounding areas.