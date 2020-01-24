Crawforddyke gets new classrooms

Only a few years after it was rebuilt, Carluke’s Crawforddyke Primary School needs extra classroom space.

The school, founded just after the war, was replaced as part of South Lanarkshire Council’s recently completed refurbishment or rebuilding of every school in the region.

Now the education authority, South Lanarkshire Council, has gone through the formality of applying to itself, as the planning authority, for permission for extensive alterations within the new school.

The council is to build an internal mezzanine floor to create two additional classrooms and formation of additional external windows.