Clydesdale MSP talks climate with kids

Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell visited Douglas Primary School recently to talk to the pupils in P4/5 on climate change, and hear their concerns surrounding the issue.

The class has been learning about the climate emergency and has been looking at ways it can reduce its carbon footprints.

Aileen’s visit came as a response to letters pupils had written to her on national issues such as transport, electric cars and tree planting.

Ms Campbell said afterwards: “They were inspiring. They had some tough questions on climate change, and they showed a lot of interest in the use of technology, active travel and electric cars. They were also very aware of the problems of single use plastic.

“They are the citizens of tomorrow, and as politicians we have to look at the implications of every decision and make changes to ensure that the world we hand on to them is in better condition.”