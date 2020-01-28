Children’s charity NSPCC is counting on schools to support Number Day

Schools across Scotland are being encouraged to throw themselves into all things maths as part of a UK-wide fundraising day in aid of leading children’s charity, the NSPCC.

On Number Day, Friday February 7, schools can take part in a range of fun, curriculum-based activities, all free and provided by the charity, to liven up their lessons, including ‘Who wants to be a Mathionaire?’, ‘Number Hunt’ and ‘Wish Upon a Star’.

Since it launched 20 years ago, 3500 schools have taken part and raised nearly £2 million for the charity.

Money collected so far has been used to protect children through services such as Childline and ‘Speak out. Stay Safe’ – a programme which helps children understand the signs of abuse and neglect and who to talk to if they are worried.

Karen Walker, schools service manager, said: “Number Day is a fantastic way to engage children with numbers and make maths more meaningful while raising money for the NSPCC.

“Number Day has raised an incredible amount of money over the past 19 years and we are so grateful to all the schools that have got involved.

“I hope even more schools across Scotland will join us this year to celebrate 20 years of Number Day and help protect more children.”

Schools can sign up to take part in Number Day at NSPCC Number Day