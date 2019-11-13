Blackwood kids get arty for Penny

As anyone who has visited the loos in a motorway service area knows fine well, the experience doesn’t always leave a lasting, or indeed, a good impression.

As previous winners of the Forecourt Loo of the Year Award, Penny Petroleum understand how important it is to have a bathroom area that reflects the right image and shows their customers that they care about such matters. However, the company have taken it a step further and to the next level of cleanliness and comfort.

Under the “Spend a Penny” brand, each loo area will eventually have a different ‘penny’ theme. The services at Kirkmuirhill are the latest ones to get special treatment from the local school, Blackwood Primary.

A project was set for the school’s classes four and five to draw a design using inspiration from a school song, “The Magic Penny”. The resulting paintings were then judged by Penny Petroleum’s David Penny and Vicky Hennessy. These designs can now be seen when you pay a visit to the services at Carlisle Road, Kirkmuirhill.

Christine McMillan, head teacher at Blackwood Primary School said: “This was a great community initiative. Leaners enjoyed participating and developing their art skills through this activity and we value our community partnership with Penny Petroleum.”

Each of the six winners received an art pack courtesy of Penny Petroleum and the school also purchased high-vis vests as their prize for the children to wear to ensure they are seen as the winter draws in.