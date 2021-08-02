Watch three-week bridge installation condensed into just 45 seconds

The new Ponfeigh Bridge took three weeks to install

It took three weeks for the the new 36-metre long structure to be pushed out over the Douglas Water and lowered into place.

However, the images captured by contractors I and H Brown shows the scale of the project, while compressing it to a bite-sized experience of just 45 seconds.

The new crossing both replaces and improves on the previous bridge:

There will be no weight restriction imposed on the new bridge (the old bridge had a 10 tonne weight restriction);

The new structure can accommodate abnormal vehicles up to 80 tonnes in gross weight;

The structure carries a 4.2m wide carriageway and a separate footway with a width of 1.2m over the Douglas Water.

The structure is supported on newly constructed reinforced concrete abutments, each bearing onto 14 reinforced concrete piles.

The time-lapse video shows how the bridge was assembled on site before being pushed out over the crossing from a specially created platform. A purpose built counterbalance ensured it stayed on track.

Once precisely aligned with the weight bearing abutments, the bridge was lowered on to the four plinths.

The video can be watched on South Lanarkshire Council’s Youtube page.

Meanwhile, a stretch of the A70 between Douglas and Muirkirk has now closed to allow for resurfacing, drainage and kerbing work which i s expected to take most of the month to complete.