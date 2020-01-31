Was bus firm let off hook after probe?

Passengers using Stagecoach’s 101/2 Dumfries to Edinburgh route have been left flabbergasted after the Traffic Commissioner found that no action should be taken against Stagecoach following concerns about the mechanical reliability of their vehicles.

While the Public Inquiry was into Stagecoach West of Scotland’s services in general, rather than the 101/2 service specifically, this service, did receive considerable attention due to its poor reliability in recent months.

Janet Moxley of Stand Up for Our Buses which campaigns for better local bus services said: “Given the atrocious performance of the 101/2 service in recent months, it is difficult to see how the Traffic Commissioner’s decision to take no action against Stagecoach for their repeated failure to run this route in a reliable fashion can be in the interests of the travelling public.

“We have contacted them requesting an explanation, and are awaiting a response. We are also disappointed that Stagecoach passengers were not informed in advance of this public inquiry and so were not able to air their experiences.

“Although it was publicised on the Traffic Commissioners website, this is not somewhere that passengers would check regularly - it would have been useful if this inquiry had been publicised in the local press.”

Janet added: “When a previous operator failed to provide a reliable service on the 101/2 route their contract was not renewed, but Stagecoach’s recent performance is, if anything, worse, and yet no action is taken. Why should the public have to put up with this?”

Stand Up for Our Buses is keeping a log of late and cancelled services on the 101/2 route and will be submitting this to the Traffic Commissioner on a regular basis to back up their claims.

It urges passengers who have experienced difficulties to let them know. Since the beginning of December, the group claims it is aware of 47 journeys which have been cancelled or seriously delayed, due to vehicle breakdowns and other operational issues.