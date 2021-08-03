Village property is history with a modern twist

The perfect setting to catch a movie or curl up with a book – and it’s so expansive!

Its owner – retired Cumbernauld GP Steve Twaddle wants to downsize to a flat in Glasgow with wife Sarah, but the pair have spent 25 years here in total and the rooms in this semi-detached have been extensively re-fitted in an ambitious modernisation project that could save any buyer a good deal of cash.

Steve said: “This is a very sizeable house that a lot of renovation work has been done on. It would be a great fit for a family home and the fact that the pair of us have been here for so long shows a couple could live here too.

"There are four bedrooms in total but one has been converted into an office and is very well appointed with a good connection for those who work at home.

A country-style kitchen features top of the range appliances

"We have a galley kitchen but the dining room is around the same size as the living room which is fairly big.”

Steve believes that the property would be a highly attractive prospect not just for readers in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth but for those living further afield who need to be connected to that very same motorway, while wanting a base with amenities still in easy reach.

"The location is very handy because you are so near the motorway and yet it is in easy walking distance of the village itself – plus the wider area of Cumbernauld.”

We have to say that we think the kitchen with its futuristic fixtures and fittings is really picture perfect – like the kind of backdrop that the likes of supercooks Nigella and Rick Stein are so fond of but the scale of the work elsewhere more than lives up to this, with two very attractive bathrooms too. There is also a conservatory in the property and the bedrooms are designed as “well proportioned.”

A spokesperson for agent Slater Hogg and Howison said: “ This style of house is rarely available in Cumbernauld, and will likely appeal to many prospective buyers locally and from further afield.

“It also features excellent storage space, off street parking, landscaped garden, double glazing and gas central heating.”

Offers are over £249,500.”