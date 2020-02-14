Vets do-a-little more with new Gow surgery

A Clydesdale veterinary practice is expanding its services with the opening of a new surgery.

Clyde Veterinary Group is closing its site in Auchenheath and opened a new surgery three miles away in Lesmahagow on February 3.

The move will enable the practice to improve its services following investment in a new digital x-ray and ultrasound scanner, as well as providing better facilities for clients and their pets.

Clyde Vets has converted a former veterinary practice in Langdykeside, Lesmahagow, which closed in 2018.

The extra space means they can increase the number of consultation rooms to three.

Other improvements include a larger waiting room with separate cat and dog area to reduce the stress of feline patients, and new purpose-built cattery and kennels in addition to this. Clyde Vets is a mixed veterinary group with four sites in Lanark, Wishaw, Stirling and Lesmahagow.

Their small animal team is based at Lanark, Wishaw and Lesmahagow.

Clyde Vets Clinical Director Hans Lambert said: “The new surgery will help us to provide an improved service, as well as a great place for our team to work in.

“Being able to provide digital x-ray and ultrasound will be a huge benefit and means clients will no longer have to drive or take public transport with their pets to our main branch in Lanark.

“The new branch at Lesmahagow will be completely self-sufficient.

“If you have two people in our current waiting room in Auchenheath, it’s like a crowded party and our bigger waiting room, with separate cat and dog areas, will be much more comfortable for clients and less stressful for pets.”