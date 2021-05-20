A clever use of space makes for an enviably roomy lounge.

Located at 100 Lanark Road in Crossford, this beautifully appointed former bakery in the heart of the Clyde Valley really is different class – with its three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

An attention to detail and creative flair has effectively moulded the property’s characterful older features like exposed stonework and an original cast iron ovens with fresh and contemporary accents.

And together, it just works.

Lanark Road

The inspirational finished product is the lovingly rendered result of an ambitious restoration project that respected the heritage of the building while taking it to the next level in terms of both appearance and layout.

An exceptionally attractive open plan lounge has a rear dining area and the kitchen has oak work surfaces boasting quality appliances.

And all remaining joinery work has been finished in oak with a feature staircase and upper landing. It’s just one of the sturdy touches which have a payoff in terms of looks too.

The area offers access to the rear elevated courtyard and also leads to three double bedrooms with master en-suite and stunning family bathroom.

Lanark Road

Car owners can relax as the property benefits from having several off-road parking spaces to the front and to the rear has a well-laid-out elevated garden with sun terrace, lawn and a border of mature hedging. So if the pleasures of gardening are a factor in your life, this is just another of those selling points we mentioned – and let’s face it there are plenty to choose from with a property of this calibre.

Crossford needs no introduction as one of the four scenic villages within the Clyde Valley and those of you who want to make a move to somewhere more rural will be well-served here – especially as the wider amenities of Lanark are in very easy reach.

Offers for this property are being received at over £284,995.