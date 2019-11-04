New cash pot worth a huge £9.6m locally

Clyde Wind Farm is celebrating successfully awarding £1m from its Sustainable Development fund and at the same time has launched a new, local fund worth £9.6m.

The windfarm, owned by SSE Renewables, Greencoat UK and GLIL Corporate holdings, has already provided over £7.5 million in funding awards to the south of Scotland since 2012 and is committed to making a lasting impact in the area.

The new £9.6m cash pot will provide funding for the South Lanarkshire region for the 25-year lifetime of the project and the first funding round is now open for applications.

The fund supports projects which make a lasting difference in local areas including the community re-development of the Crook Inn in the Scottish Borders, the successful hosting of the World Costal Rowing Championships in Dumfries & Galloway and improvements at the New Lanark Trust in South Lanarkshire.

One of only six UNESCO sites in Scotland, the renowned world heritage site received a £180,000 award from the Sustainable Development Fund towards improving the infrastructure at the site to cope with increasing numbers of visitors. The improved facility will help bring more tourists to the region and encourage people to continue their visit within the local area.

Joining members of the New Lanark Trust to celebrate were recipients of grants and Lord Jack McConnell, chairman of the Sustainable Development Fund.

Lord McConnell said: ‘I am proud the Sustainable Development Fund has funded a range of transformational projects. The £1 million provided in the last year supports projects which will make a significant difference for local communities and enhance the local economy.”

Morven Smith, head of SSE Renewables Community Investment team said: “New Lanark world heritage site celebrates the lasting legacy of pioneer Robert Owen, so where better to celebrate the legacy that Clyde Wind Farm has already made and will make to the communities in the south of Scotland?

“We are very proud to play a key funding role in helping these transformational projects come to fruition and we’re really pleased to have had the chance to bring some of the recipients together in one place to share their achievements. They have already shown how committed they are to their community and we hope that we can continue to work together.”