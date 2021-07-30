‘Lucky charm’ grandparents help sheep farmer to show success

Cameron Jackson at the Great Yorkshire Show with his prize winning North Country Cheviot sheep

Cameron Jackson, who farms near Biggar won the Overall Female Champion with his North Country Cheviot Park type gimmer/shearling ewe.

A ram lamb also won its class and was crowned Reserve Male Champion at the prestigious agricultural show that takes place every year in Harrogate.

He also picked up first prize in the Ewe category and fourth prize in the Ewe Lamb category.

Allan Jackson presents Horatio to Prince Charles

Cameron had travelled to the event with his family and grandparents, Allan and Agnes Jackson, who hadn’t visited the Great Yorkshire Show for 15 years.

The family as a whole were were in so many different sheep sections that Allan hired a mobility scooter to get to all the classes at the right times, and by the next day was flying round the showground in it.

Cameron said: “They were clearly my lucky charms, having them with us definitely helped us win!”

Not just lucky charms as Agnes and Allan Jackson, along with their nephew Allan Craig, actually won prizes themselves for showing Clydesdales.

Cameron started with the North Country Cheviot breed two years ago, and currently has two flocks – one of 20 pure bred Park ewes and another of 60 pure Hill ewes.

Alongside his partner Rachel Hamilton he is looking to grow this by another 300 sheep.

Mr Jackson said: “Yorkshire was great and having the competition over two days meant it was enjoyable and stress-free.

"We treated it like a family holiday and caught up with fellow breeders and old friends. We had a lovely time.”

Cameron’s dad, also Allan, won the Overall Male Champion in the Shorthorn Bull category with Dunsyre Horatio, who previously triumphed at the Royal Highland Showcase in June.

Horatio had an even more exciting day, being presented to Prince Charles at one point.