Lend a hand to Carstairs Junction!

Residents in Carstairs Junction are being asked to share their views about their village’s future by taking part in a Community Survey.

Their answers will help form a Carstairs Junction Action Plan which will identify the village’s priorities over the next five years.

The final plan will highlight particular projects that the villagers would like to work on together to make ‘The Junction’ a better place in which to live, work and play.

It will form the basis of funding bids to carry out local projects. Residents can fill out the survey online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Carstairs_Junction_Community_Survey, or pick up and drop off a paper copy from Carstairs Junction’s branch of Londis, before March 24.

The Action Plan process was launched at a ceilidh in Carstairs Junction Village Hall a fortnight ago. The plan is being organised by a specially formed Steering Group, made up of representatives from Carstairs Community Council, Carstairs Junction Londis, Carstairs Junction Primary School, Carstairs Junction Welcome All Hub, Carstairs Parish Church, Healthy Valleys and The Playbarn.

Dot Watson, of Carstairs Junction Welcome All Hub, says: “This survey is a chance for residents of Carstairs Junction to provide their thoughts and opinions on their community while providing the Steering Group with the relevant information needed to ensure an accurate action plan is created by the Community for the Community.”