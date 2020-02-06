Lanark firm takes the biscuit

Lanark’s biggest private employer, Border Biscuits, has adapted an old favourite to create a new product it hopes will be a nationwide success.

The award-winning biscuit manufacturer with 170 staff has built on the success of its best-selling Dark Chocolate Ginger biscuit in the form of a new snack bar.

The new Dark Chocolate Ginger Bars are crafted to the same famously fiery recipe of the nation’s favourite chocolate ginger biscuit bringing together expertly sourced ginger with intense dark chocolate.

With people’s increasingly busy lifestyles, snacking on the go is more popular than ever. The new individually wrapped bars, available in packs of six, suit the demands of the Scottish biscuit lover and are just 113 calories each.

The new Dark Chocolate Gingers Bars are the first snack bars from the award-winning Lanark based manufacturer.

The venture to snack bars comes on the back of Dark Chocolate Ginger biscuit officially being crowned the UK’s favourite chocolate covered ginger biscuit with sales reaching over £5 million.

In 2019, the family business removed over 90 per cent of plastic from its retail packaging in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint. The manufacturer donates 10% of its profits to local charities and community projects.

John Cunningham, managing director at Border Biscuits, said: “The new Dark Chocolate Ginger Bar is an exciting step in the evolution of the Border Biscuits brand.

“It’s our first individual snack bar which comes in response to the ever-changing habits of our consumers. At Border Biscuits we continuously aim to craft our product range to suit the emerging needs of our loyal customers.”