Jam firm spreads the living wage

Carluke’s famous ‘Jeely Works’, the R&W Scott factory, might be amongst the town’s oldest employers but they are paying their workforce 21st century wages.

That was officially confirmed this week as the company became an accredited Living Wage Employer.

This will see everyone employed at the Clyde Street jam and chocolate-making plant receive pay above the Living Wage rate of £9.00 per hour. This is significantly higher than the government minimum for over 25s, which currently stands at £8.21 per hour.

A proud John Easton, chairman and managing director, commented: “Achieving Living Wage accreditation was one of our priorities when we took over the business at the end of 2018 and is a fundamental part of our commitment to being a fair and responsible employer.”

The business, which started out as a strawberry harvesting business before moving into jam manufacturing in 1880, employs 90 staff and was subject of a recent management buyout.

Katherine Chapman, director, Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that R&W Scott has joined the movement of over 5,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

“These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like R&W Scott, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”