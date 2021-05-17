Galloway & MacLeod celebrates its centenary

A cake was cut to celebrate the anniversary exactly 100 years on from the inaugural meeting of Galloway and MacLeod Ltd

The agricultural merchants, specialising in pedigree feed for sheep, cattle and horses, held its first meeting at 11am on Thursday, May 12, 1921.

The business was established at St Vincent Street in Glasgow that year and moved to Stonehouse in 1924 when it took over Cander Mill.

Cander Mill was water powered with an internal waterwheel which powered two sets of millstones producing oatmeal and grinding farmers grist.

Later the Cross Mill at Stonehouse and Allanton Mill at Shotts were added to the portfolio.

The business now operates from a four-acre site in King Street.

It transferred to employee ownership in 2010 and currently operates with a Company Board of four and a Trustees Board of four including two Employee Trustees and an External Trustee.

Although Galloway & MacLeod is 100, through take-overs of older established businesses it can trace continuous trading in agriculture going back to 1870.

It maintains a broad portfolio of feeds, fertilisers and seeds to farm and equine customers, and recently expanded its own range of performance feeds.

The duty and commitment of current and former employees has contributed to the success of the business today.

A birthday cake was cut by Employee Trustee Margaret Ferguson, joined by directors and staff, exactly 100 years after the inaugural meeting.

Managing director Donald Harvey said: “We are all delighted in reaching our centenary, a great achievement. The strong foundations and values laid by our forefathers has paid real dividends.

"We must thank all our customers, suppliers, staff and stakeholders for their support during these difficult and unprecedented times.

"Covid and Brexit have created their own challenges and I would suggest our industry and closer to home Galloway & MacLeod has met them head on.