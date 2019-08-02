From Lanark to slimming Oscar awards

The leader of the Lanark Slimming World classes at the St Mary’s Rooms,weight-loss consultant Lian McCulloch is celebrating after being recognised for the exceptional work she does.

She was among high-achieving Team Developers from across the UK and Ireland invited to Slimming World’s ‘Thank You Day’, at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire.

The recognition came because Lian, as well as running her Lanark group, does an outstanding job of supporting other consultants in South Lanarkshire.

And, as part of the big day, Lian, who qualified as a consultant in 2011, was invited to discuss best practice and share her tips on delivering weight-management services.

She and her fellow consultants were also treated to a healthy banquet at the company restaurant.

Commented Lian: “It was a real honour to be invited to the special day at Slimming World HQ, and in Slimming World’s 50th anniversary year it feels extra-special!

“Being recognised isn’t just a triumph for me but also for the thousands of members and consultants in the groups from our area.

“They’re the ones who make each group the success it is with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.

“That’s as well as their impressive weight losses while following our eating plan and getting more active, of course.

“They’ve lost an amazing amount of weight this year and each week as members lose weight I see them growing in confidence.

“I see them changing their health, becoming more active, trying out new foods and recipes, and finding the courage to take on challenges that they’ve always dreamed of.”