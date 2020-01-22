Duo of our area’s bakers join the upper crust

Clydesdale bakers enjoyed success at the pie ‘Oscars’ with two local businesses scooping prizes at the 21st World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

They were presented with their awards by TV Personality and entrepreneur, Carol Smillie.

Biggar Flavour won two Gold Awards for two very modern ‘pies’.

In the Cold Savoury category the Biggar business’s Bacon, Leek and Cheddar Quiche took top honours while their Broccoli Cheddar and Cherry Tomato Quiche took top honours in the Vegetarian Savoury section.

Biggar Flavour’s Jane Brown said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed. To have been judged as one of the best against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

Meanwhile, Carnwath’s Apple Pie bakery, a regular award winner, took the Bronze prize in the Vegetarian Savoury category with their Quorn Scotch Pie.

There to accept the prize, Apple Pie’s Audrey Dick expressed her delight at taking yet another trophy back to Carnwath.

Over 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Biggar Flavour and Apple Pie Bakery can be proud of their achievements in what is one of the most fiercely contested food award competitions in the nation.

The organisers said standards of entries this year were higher than ever.